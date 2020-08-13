Vietnam reports 25 more COVID-19 infections, three additional deaths on Thursday

FILE PHOTO: Healthcare workers wearing protective hazmat suits are seen inside the military hospital 17 amid of spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Da Nang city, Vietnam August 4, 2020. Vo Van Dung/VNA via REUTERS

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s health ministry reported 25 more coronavirus infections and three additional deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 905, with 20 fatalities.

More than 430 of the total cases are linked to the central city of Danang, where the new outbreak began late last month.

The ministry said 133,340 people are being quarantined in the country, including 5,361 at hospitals, 25,043 at centralised quarantine centres and the rest at home.