Vietnam reports first two locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 in 55 days

FILE PHOTO: A man wears a protective mask as he walks past a quarantined hamlet with house of a patient with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Hanoi, Vietnam August 4, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s health ministry on Thursday confirmed its first two locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for nearly two months.

The latest patients include a support staff worker at Van Don international airport who was responsible for taking infected passengers from abroad to COVID-19 quarantine facilities, and a Vietnamese national who tested positive on Wednesday for the UK variant after arriving earlier in Japan, the health ministry said.