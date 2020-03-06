Vietnam reports new coronavirus case, first in three weeks

A woman wears a protective mask while she waits for customers at her empty tent on a beach in Da Nang City, Vietnam March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam reported a new coronavirus case on Friday, the first in three weeks, Hanoi city chairman Nguyen Duc Chung said.

Nguyen Hong Nhung, a 26-year-old woman, was admitted to a hospital in the Vietnamese capital on Thursday suffering from fever, Chung told a news conference. Nhung had returned on Monday from a trip to Europe during which she visited London, Milan and Paris, according to Chung.

The Southeast Asian country has reported 17 people, including Nhung, with coronavirus infections to date, 16 of whom have been cured and released from hospitals. There have been no deaths.