Vietnam reports seven new coronavirus cases in central region

FILE PHOTO: People wear protective masks as they walk down a street in Hanoi, Vietnam July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s health ministry on Tuesday reported seven new locally transmitted coronavirus cases in the central city of Danang and surrounding province, taking it to 22 infections since the virus resurfaced at the weekend.

Vietnam has registered a total of 438 coronavirus cases altogether, with no deaths. The Southeast Asian nation is back on high alert after authorities on Saturday confirmed an outbreak in Danang, the first community infections since April.

Nearly 12,000 people in Vietnam are currently undergoing quarantine, the health ministry said in a statement.