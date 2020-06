FILE PHOTO: A health worker checks the temperature of a soccer fan before a soccer match between Viettel and Duoc Nam Ha Nam Dinh of the V.League, the national soccer league, after the Government eased nationwide lockdown following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Nam Dinh province, Vietnam June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam on Monday reported two new coronavirus infections, both of which were imported cases involving Vietnamese citizens returning from Mexico who were quarantined on arrival, its health ministry said.

The Southeast Asian country has gone 53 days without a domestically transmitted infection and has a total of 331 cases, with no deaths, the ministry said. Over 90% of the confirmed cases have recovered.