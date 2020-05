FILE PHOTO - People receive rice donation in front of Saint Joseph Cathedral during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Hanoi, Vietnam April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam on Sunday reported two new coronavirus cases, both imported, taking the country’s tally to 320 with no deaths, the health ministry said.

Both of the cases are Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Russia and were isolated on arrival, the health ministry said in a statement. Over 80% of Vietnam’s confirmed cases have recovered and 9,000 people have been under quarantine.