Vietnam says 141 confirmed cases of coronavirus in country, no deaths

People wear protective masks to protect themselves against coronavirus while driving along Long Bien bridge in Hanoi, Vietnam March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s health ministry reported an additional seven coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the Southeast Asian country’s tally to 141, though it reported no deaths.

Vietnam had said in mid-February that all its then-16 confirmed coronavirus cases had recovered, but it has since been battling an influx of imported cases from overseas citizens and Vietnamese citizens escaping outbreaks elsewhere.

There are 1,596 suspected cases in the country, it said, and 24,311 tests have been carried out in Vietnam.