Vietnam says five million workers, 84.8% of companies, affected by coronavirus pandemic

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam said on Friday the coronavirus outbreak has negatively affected 5 million workers and 84.8% of companies in the country.

The Southeast Asian country on Friday reported two new coronavirus cases, one day after it lifted tough movement restrictions, bringing the total to 270 with no deaths.

“The difficult situation is forecast to continue due to the impacts of the disease on production, and on labourers,” the government’s General Statistics Office said in a statement.