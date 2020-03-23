Vietnam says next 10-15 days 'decisive' in country's virus fight

Workers demonstrate protective clothes and masks at TNG garment company's production facility as the company prepares it for domestic and international markets following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Thai Nguyen province, Vietnam March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - The next 10-15 days will be decisive in Vietnam’s fight against the coronavirus, the Southeast Asian country’s prime minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Monday, according to a government statement.

In mid-February, Vietnam said all 16 reported coronavirus cases in the country had recovered from the disease.

Weeks later, that number increased sharply following an influx of imported cases from Europe and the United States. There are now 122 cases, according to the health ministry, and no reported deaths.

Phuc called for limits on large gatherings to contain the spread of the virus and said anyone violating quarantine measures or failing to submit a health declaration could be subject to criminal charges, the statement said.