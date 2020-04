FILE PHOTO: Health workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a preventive measure against coronavirus at a makeshift rapid testing center for coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Hanoi, Vietnam March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kham

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s health ministry reported 11 more confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total there to 218.

There are 4,671 suspected cases in Vietnam, it said, and 67,456 tests have been carried out. The health ministry has not reported any coronavirus deaths in the country.