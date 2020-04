FILE PHOTO: A girl and his mother wearing protective masks walk in a public square during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, April 12, 2020. REUTERS/Yen Duong

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam’s health ministry reported five more confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the country’s tally to 265, with no deaths.

Nearly 122,000 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Vietnam, it said, and 72,500 people have been under quarantine.