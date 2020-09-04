Virgin Atlantic plans 1,150 more job cuts after completing rescue deal

FILE PHOTO: Grounded Virgin Atlantic aircraft are seen through the fences as they remain grounded as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues at Manchester Airport in Manchester, Britain June 20, 2020. Picture taken June 20, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Virgin Atlantic plans 1,150 more job cuts due to a slow recovery in demand, the airline said on Friday after completing a restructuring deal designed to keep it going through the coronavirus crisis.

“Until travel returns in greater numbers, survival is predicated on reducing costs further and continuing to preserve cash,” Virgin Atlantic said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, despite actions already taken to reshape and resize the business, regrettably the airline must go further one last time with changes at scale, to ensure it emerges from this crisis.”