Virgin Atlantic waives change fees for new bookings in March

LONDON (Reuters) - British airline Virgin Atlantic said it would waive flight change fees for new bookings in March to give passengers more flexibility during the coronavirus crisis.

Flight bookings have slumped in recent weeks as people worry about the rapid spread of coronavirus, prompting dozens of airlines including British Airways and Delta to suspend change fees to encourage passengers to buy tickets.

“Putting our customers first, this new policy enables them to continue with their Virgin Atlantic booking this month, with the peace of mind that there is the option to change their flight at a later date, without incurring a fee,” Virgin’s chief commercial officer Juha Jarvinen said on Wednesday.

The coronavirus, which emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has spread around the world, with more new cases now appearing outside China than inside.