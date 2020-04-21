Breakingviews - Virgin Australia could struggle to regain altitude

A Virgin Australia Airlines plane is seen at Kingsford Smith International Airport the morning after Australia implemented an entry ban on non-citizens and non-residents intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Virgin Australia should be able to take off again soon, but it could struggle to regain altitude. The carrier became the country’s first big coronavirus-related collapse when it entered administration on Tuesday with over A$5 billion ($3.2 billion) of debt after a bailout failed to materialise. Canberra is loath to leave larger rival Qantas a monopoly, however, which should be a strong tailwind to finding a solution.

The industry is littered with bankruptcy yarns. New chapters are being written around the world as the pandemic causes more casualties where governments or shareholders refuse to ride to the rescue. Virgin Australia is the latest unprofitable and indebted airline to succumb. Its plea for a A$1.4 billion state loan fell on deaf ears. Equity investors should be wiped out and unsecured bondholders will face significant discounts on their investments.

One problem for Virgin Australia may have been its backers beyond founder Richard Branson. Thanks to relaxed foreign ownership laws in Australia, over 80% of the company’s stock is held by Singapore Airlines, Etihad Airways and China’s HNA and Nanshan. By comparison, non-American investors can hold only up to 25% of a U.S. airline’s stock. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison understandably held firm against providing much immediate taxpayer-funded support.

He can also rest assured that Virgin Australia isn’t a lost cause. For one thing, the country is scarred from the aftermath of Ansett’s collapse in 2001, which means the government should encourage a successful restructuring. In addition, administrator Deloitte said it had already received expressions of interest from more than 10 suitors, including BGH Capital, the buyout firm led by former TPG veteran Ben Gray. Teaming up with local superannuation funds and relisting the company with less debt and a bigger base of local investors could provide a smoother takeoff for new owners.

Remaking Virgin Australia won’t be easy, though. Even before Covid-19 grounded the bulk of its fleet and left most of its roughly 10,000 staff on leave, the company had lost money for seven consecutive years. After starting as a low-cost carrier, aggressive expansion into international routes and chasing business-class customers took its toll. A buyer may have to reverse course and refocus on more affordable and domestic routes. Getting off the ground will be one thing and avoiding another crash landing something else altogether.