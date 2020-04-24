Virgin Australia owes $4.4 billion to creditors based on initial review: administrator

FILE PHOTO: A Virgin Australia Airlines plane takes off from Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney, Australia, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (VAH.AX) owes A$6.9 billion ($4.39 billion) to more than 10,000 creditors based on an initial review, according to an affidavit from one of the company’s administrators.

Virgin on Tuesday succumbed to third-party led restructuring that could lead to a sale, making Australia’s second-biggest airline the Asia-Pacific region’s biggest victim of the coronavirus crisis gripping the industry.

The figure owed to creditors includes around A$2.3 billion of secured debt, A$2 billion of unsecured bonds, A$1.9 billion of aircraft leases, A$450 million owed to employees, A$167 million to trade creditors and A$71 million to landlords, said the affidavit from administrator Vaughan Strawbridge posted on the website of his firm Deloitte.