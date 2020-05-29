Business News
May 29, 2020 / 4:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Virgin Australia's administrator to shortlist two bidders early next week

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Virgin Australia Airlines plane takes off from Kingsford Smith International Airport in Sydney, Australia, March 18, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The administrator of Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (VAH.AX) said it expected to shortlist two preferred bidders early next week after parties confirmed non-binding indicative proposals to acquire the airline on Friday.

Brookfield, which pulled out of the first bidding round and was not on the initial shortlist of four, submitted a proposal on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Brookfield declined immediate comment.

Reporting by Jamie Freed, Scott Murdoch and Paulina Duran; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
