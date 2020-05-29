Business News
May 29, 2020 / 5:03 AM / in 11 minutes

Virgin Australia's administrator to shortlist two bidders early next week

FILE PHOTO: A Virgin Australia Airlines plane is seen at Kingsford Smith International Airport the morning after Australia implemented an entry ban on non-citizens and non-residents intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney, Australia, March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Loren Elliott

SYDNEY (Reuters) - The administrator of Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd (VAH.AX) said it expected to shortlist two preferred bidders early next week after parties confirmed non-binding indicative proposals to acquire the airline on Friday.

Brookfield, which pulled out of the first bidding round and was not on the initial shortlist of four, submitted a proposal on Friday, a source with knowledge of the matter said on condition of anonymity.

Brookfield declined immediate comment.

Reporting by Jamie Freed, Scott Murdoch and Paulina Duran; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

