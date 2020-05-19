Visa extends work-from-home for majority of employees through 2020

FILE PHOTO: A Visa credit card is seen on a computer keyboard in this picture illustration taken September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N) will allow a majority of its workforce to work from home through 2020, according to Chief Executive Officer Alfred Kelly Jr., mirroring similar moves from other fintech companies earlier in the week.

The world's largest payments network is looking at bringing employees back to offices on a site-by-site basis in stages, said Kelly in a LinkedIn post here on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far infected more than 4.85 million people globally, has led to strict lockdowns in most countries and changed the way businesses function, with work-from-home emerging as the new norm.

Rival firm American Express Co (AXP.N) said on Monday that a majority of their employees can continue working remotely for the rest of the year, while payments technology company Square Inc (SQ.N) offered most of its workforce the option to work from home permanently.