Visa flags hit to second-quarter revenue due to coronavirus outbreak

(Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N) warned on Monday that its second-quarter revenue growth would be slower than its previous forecast, becoming the latest payments services provider to be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it expects current-quarter revenue growth to be between 2.5 and 3.5 percentage points lower than its previous forecast of low double digit growth, when compared with the first quarter. (bit.ly/2wmT5uC)

Rival Mastercard Inc (MA.N) and payments processor PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL.O) have warned of slowing first-quarter revenue growth due to the outbreak.

Visa said the epidemic has impacted travel to and from Asia, and has driven a sharp slowdown at its cross-border business, a key source of revenue for the world’s largest payments network.

The company said slowing cross-border growth rates do not yet fully reflect the virus spreading outside of Asia. “We anticipate that this deteriorating trend has not bottomed out yet.”