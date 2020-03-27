Vodafone to offer unlimited data to the vulnerable for free

The Vodafone logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

LONDON (Reuters) - Mobile operator Vodafone said on Friday it would introduce 30-days free access to unlimited mobile data for half a million of its Pay Monthly customers and upgrade the contracts for those who are flagged as vulnerable.

Vulnerable customers eligible for the upgrade will receive a text message informing them. Those wishing to access the free offer can use the rewards scheme on the Vodafone app. It will be made available to the first 500,000 customers.