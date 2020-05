FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Volkswagen construction plant which reopened after closing down last month due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bratislava, Slovakia April 28, 2020. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Autonomous vehicle technologies will be among the first to be starved of investment as the auto and truck industry seeks to conserve cash to survive the coronavirus pandemic, Volkswagen’s (VOWG_p.DE) truck unit Traton (8TRA.DE) told Der Spiegel.

“If investments get postponed, then it will be into autonomous driving,” Traton Chief Executive Andreas Renschler told the German paper.