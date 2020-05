FILE PHOTO: The logo of Volkswagen is pictured at the LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S., November 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - German automaker Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will extend through June 1 a suspension of operations at its plants in Mexico’s Puebla and Guanajuato states due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the firm said in a statement on Thursday.