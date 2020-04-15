Volkswagen to resume production in Germany starting April 20

FILE PHOTO: An employee fixes a VW sign at a production line of the electric Volkswagen model ID.3 in Zwickau, Germany, February 25, 2020. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) on Wednesday said factories producing cars for its core brand in Zwickau, Germany and Bratislava, Slovakia will resume production starting on April 20, with other locations ramping up plants starting from April 27 onwards.

Other factories in Germany as well as plants in Portugal, Spain, Russia, and the United States will resume production starting April 27.

Factories in South Africa, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico will ramp up production in May, VW said.