Volleyball: Club World Championships cancelled due to COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: Yoandy Leal Hidalgo of Brazil's Sada Cruzeiro spikes the ball against Daniel Plinski (L) and Pawel Woicki (R) of Poland's PGE Skra Belchatow during their FIVB men's Volleyball Club World Championships semi-finals in Doha October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous/File Photo

(Reuters) - This year’s Volleyball Club World Championships have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sport’s governing body FIVB said.

"The FIVB is committed to ensuring the health and wellbeing of the global volleyball family," FIVB said in a statement here.

“In light of the global COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent uncertainty regarding travel and fan attendance, the FIVB has decided not to organise the 2020 edition of the event.”

The governing body said it would launch an invitation to bid for the 2021 championships by the end of October.