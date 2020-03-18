Volvo Cars halts production at Ghent plant until further notice

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Volvo Cars, owned by China’s Geely Holding, yesterday closed down production at its plant in Ghent, Belgium, until further notice, a spokesman told Reuters On Wednesday.

Spokesman Stefan Elfstrom said the closure was due to a shortage of workers and general recommendations from Belgian authorities in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Elfstrom said plants in Sweden and the United States were running, but noted the carmaker were seeing major challenges in Europe given the “dramatic” situation.