EU's von der Leyen negative in second COVID-19 test, in quarantine until Tuesday

FILE PHOTO: Incoming head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a meeting at the Prime Minister Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday she had tested negative for COVID-19 but would self-isolate until Tuesday evening after attending a meeting with someone who tested positive.

“I’ve been informed that I participated in a meeting last Tuesday attended by a person who yesterday tested positive for COVID-19,” von der Leyen said on Twitter.

She said she would self-isolate until Tuesday evening, in line with regulations that require a week-long quarantine in these cases.

On Monday she said she had tested negative in tests taken on Thursday and on Monday.