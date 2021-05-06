EU ready to discuss waving COVID vaccines patent: official

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker prepares a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine inside the exhibition palace transformed into a vaccination center in Nice as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union countries will discuss waving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines, an official said ahead of discussions between the 27 national leaders in the bloc.

The EU official also suggested taking practical steps to ramp up production quickly saying it was key to ensuring global vaccine deliveries.

The official also said pharmaceutical companies were looking at developing production and supply chains in cooperation with authorities in several African countries.