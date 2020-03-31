Walmart steps up worker safety measures, starts temperature checks for employees

(Reuters) - Walmart Inc (WMT.N) said on Tuesday it would start taking the temperature of its employees before the start of their shift and ask them basic health screening questions as its steps up safety measures to counter the rapidly spreading coronavirus.

The retailer said it would send infrared thermometers to all locations over the next week or two and was also making gloves and face masks available for store workers who wish to use them.

“We remain focused on the health and safety of our associates,” Walmart U.S. Chief Executive Officer John Furner said in a blog post.

Retailers, including Walmart, Target (TGT.N) and Kroger (KR.N), have previously announced measures to ensure the health and safety of shoppers and employees as they witness a surge in demand.

Some of those measures include cutting back on store hours for cleaning outlets and restocking goods. They have also announced pay hikes and cash incentives to daily wage workers who have been pulling long hours as shoppers stock up on essentials.