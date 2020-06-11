Disney eyes July reopen for California theme parks

FILE PHOTO: Walt Disney Co's Disneyland and California Adventure theme parks in Southern California are now closed due to the global outbreak of coronavirus in Anaheim, California, U.S., March 14, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) plans to reopen the Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure park on July 17, pending approval from state and local authorities.

The theme parks based in Anaheim, California have been shut since March 14 to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disney also plans to reopen its Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and Paradise Pier Hotel on July 23. (bit.ly/2ATR23F)

The Disneyland Resort visitors will have to obtain a reservation for park entry in advance, the company said in a statement, as it aims to limit capacity in order to maintain physical distancing.

Experiences like parades and nighttime spectaculars that typically draw larger crowds, as well as character meet-and-greets will be temporarily unavailable, Disney said.

The company has also temporarily halted new ticket sales and annual passport sales and renewals.

The Downtown Disney District will also be reopening its doors on July 9 in line with the state’s reopening guidelines.

In an April 7 interview, Executive Chairman Bob Iger said Walt Disney might require theme park visitors to have their temperatures checked when they reopen after restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.

Last month, Shanghai Disneyland witnessed a muted reopening after a 3-month closedown.