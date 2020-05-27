Disney proposes partial reopening of Walt Disney World on July 11

FILE PHOTO: Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors after it closed in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in an aerial view in Orlando, Florida, U.S. March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) aims to begin reopening its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida on July 11, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Jim MacPhee, senior vice president of operations for the Walt Disney World Resort, discussed plans to begin a phased reopening of Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, at a webcast meeting of the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

Disney needs approval from the county task force and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis before it can reopen Disney World.

The company closed theme parks around the world starting in January to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Welcoming visitors again to the parks is key to Disney’s recovery from the global shutdowns sparked by the pandemic. Disney has estimated it lost $1 billion at the theme parks division from January through March.