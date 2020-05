FILE PHOTO: Fireworks go off around Cinderella's castle during the grand opening ceremony for Walt Disney World's new Fantasyland in Lake Buena Vista, Florida December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) aims to begin reopening its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida on July 11, a company executive said on Wednesday.

Disney needs approval from the county task force and Florida’s governor before it can reopen Disney World.