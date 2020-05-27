Task force approves plan to reopen virus-shuttered Disney World parks starting July 11

FILE PHOTO: Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park is seen empty of visitors after it closed in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in an aerial view in Orlando, Florida, U.S. March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Gregg Newton

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) on Wednesday moved a step closer to reopening its Walt Disney World theme parks in Orlando, Florida, on July 11, when the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force approved its plan.

Jim MacPhee, senior vice president of operations for the Walt Disney World Resort, discussed plans to begin a phased reopening of Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom on July 11 and Epcot and Hollywood Studios on July 15 during a webcast meeting.

When the parks reopen, guests and employees will be required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks. The resort will suspend parades, fireworks displays and other activities that create crowds. It will “enable and encourage” contactless payment systems, and expand its existing mobile order systems in restaurants.

Disney plans to restrict the number of guests, who will be required to reserve their park passes ahead of time. Guests to the park will be greeted by signs such as “HELP US PROTECT THE MAGIC PLEASE LIMIT HANDLING OF THE PRODUCT, IF ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED, PLEASE ASK A CAST MEMBER.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis needs to approve Disney’s plans before the parks can reopen.

The company closed theme parks around the world starting in January to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Welcoming visitors again to the parks is key to Disney’s recovery from the global shutdowns sparked by the pandemic. Disney has estimated it lost $1 billion at its theme parks division from January through March.