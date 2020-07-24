D.C. mayor says visitors coming from coronavirus hot spots must quarantine for 14 days

FILE PHOTO: Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser attends a joint news conference in advance of Friday's historic House vote on District of Columbia statehood bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(Reuters) - Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday said anyone coming into the District of Columbia from a coronavirus hot spot who was not traveling for essential activities will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The order, which goes into effect on Monday, excludes neighboring Maryland and Virginia, Bowser said on Twitter.

The nation’s capital has seen a spike in coronavirus infections as it moves toward reopening its economy.

Bowser, a Democrat, issued an order Wednesday requiring residents to wear a mask when they leave home.