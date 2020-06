Wells Fargo continues work from home policy to September: Bloomberg News

FILE PHOTO: Wells Fargo Bank branch is seen in New York City, U.S., March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

(Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) employees will be working from home till at least Sept. 7 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Until reopening in September the bank will continue with its current operating model, which includes about 200,000 employees working from home, while maintaining safety measures in locations that remain open, the report bloom.bg/3eyhDC6 said, citing a statement from Wells Fargo spokesperson.

The bank did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

The bank had advised its employees in May to work from home through at least June 30 and had cautioned workers that its coronavirus-related policies would likely stay in place even after governments loosen lockdowns.