Pence aide tests positive for coronavirus, spokesman says

FILE PHOTO: Marc Short, Chief of Staff for U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, arrives with Pence on an unnanounced visit at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq November 23, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

(Reuters) - Marc Short, the chief of staff for Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, a spokesman for the vice president said on Saturday.

“Vice President Pence and Mrs. Pence both tested negative for COVID-19 today, and remain in good health,” said Devin O’Malley, adding that Pence would maintain his scheduled “in accordance with the CDC guidelines for essential personnel.”