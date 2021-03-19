Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Race for a cure

U.S. shipped 22 million COVID-19 shots this week: White House

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Vials labelled "COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine" are placed on dry ice in this illustration taken, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - A White House official on Friday said the U.S. government has distributed 22 million COVID-19 shots to locations across the United States this week, as it pushes to deliver enough vaccines for all Americans by the end of May.

Jeff Zients, the White House’s COVID-19 response coordinator, said the administration has delivered 1 million shots to community vaccination sites across the country, around 60% of which have been given to ethnic and racial minorities.

Reporting by Carl O’Donnell; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

