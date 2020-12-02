White House says FDA commissioner meeting with White House chief of staff is routine

FILE PHOTO: FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn testifies before a U.S. Senate Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at a hearing to examine COVID-19, focusing on an update on the federal response at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 23, 2020. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday pushed back against press reports that Food and Drug Administration commissioner Stephen Hahn had been called to the White House to explain delays in approving a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, noting that such meetings are routine.

“What I will say about Dr. Hahn is, it is par for the course for the Chief of Staff to meet with him as we’re trying to save American lives with the vaccine in record time,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, regarding a meeting between Hahn and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that Axios reported took place on Tuesday.

(This story corrects name of agency to Food and Drug Administration.)