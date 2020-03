U.S. Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar speaks to reporters about Trump administration efforts to combat the coronavirus outbreak outside the White House in Washington, U.S., February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government is working on supply chain challenges for pharmaceutical companies, U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Monday.

Azar spoke at a White House meeting with President Donald Trump and chief executives of pharmaceutical companies as authorities across the United States scrambled to prepare for more infections.