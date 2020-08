FILE PHOTO: Medical staff are seen looking after a patient inside military hospital at the Heroic Military Academy which takes care of patients with symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19),in Mexico City, Mexico August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Young people are driving the spread of the coronavirus in the Americas region, the Pan American Health Organization’s (PAHO) director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.

PAHO is worried about the disproportionate incidence of coronavirus among young people, Etienne said.