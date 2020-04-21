Vietnam's leadership, public showing strong response to contain coronavirus: WHO

FILE PHOTO: A man stops to pray in front of a closed church during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Yen Duong

MANILA (Reuters) - Vietnam is staying on top of its coronavirus infections as a result of strong leadership by the government and cooperation among its people in helping to contain the spread, the World Health Organization’s regional chief said on Tuesday.

Vietnam has shown strong government leadership in implementing measures, Takeshi Kasai, WHO Western Pacific director, said at a regular briefing.

Discipline among its public in following social rules to reduce infections has also helped, he said.

Vietnam has reported no deaths and just 268 cases of the coronavirus, far fewer than most countries in Southeast Asia and the rest of the world.