WHO to issue recommendations on AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Basingstoke Fire Station, in Basingstoke, Britain February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization will issue its interim recommendations on the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University on Wednesday at 1500gmt, a statement said.

The press conference by its panel of experts known as SAGE (Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation) was moved up from the original schedule of Thursday mid-day.

South Africa has paused the rollout of the vaccine following data in a small clinical trial that showed it did not protect against mild to moderate illness from the 501Y.V2 variant of the coronavirus now dominant in the country.