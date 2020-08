FILE PHOTO: A gravedigger wearing a protective face mask digs new graves at Vila Formosa cemetery amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

GENEVA (Reuters) - Indicators point to Brazil, which has the world’s second higest number of coronavirus infections, facing continued pressure on its healthcare system, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

Brazil has reported more than 3 million confirmed cases, second only to the United States, and more than 101,000 deaths.