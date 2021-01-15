COVID-19 'tragedy' emerges in areas of Brazil, Central and South America: WHO

FILE PHOTO: Relatives of patients hospitalized at the 28 de Agosto hospital react, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manaus, Brazil, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

GENEVA (Reuters) - The coronavirus is taking an increasingly heavy toll on many areas of Brazil and Central and South America, WHO emergency chief Mike Ryan said on Friday.

If the current wave continues, it will be bigger than the previous, catastrophic wave, he said. “This is a tragedy in itself,” he told a virtual briefing in Geneva.