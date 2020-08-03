WHO urges mothers to breastfeed even if infected with COVID-19

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference organized by Geneva Association of United Nations Correspondents (ACANU) amid the COVID-19 outbreak, caused by the novel coronavirus, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva Switzerland July 3, 2020. Fabrice Coffrini/Pool via REUTERS

GENEVA (Reuters) - Mothers should breastfeed their babies even if they have contracted COVID-19, the World Health Organization’s head said on Monday, as the benefits outweigh the risks of infection.

“WHO recommends that mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should be encouraged the same as all other mothers to initiate or continue breastfeeding,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.

As the world marks breastfeeding awareness week, Tedros said “the many benefits of breastfeeding for newborn babies and children substantially outweigh the potential risks of COVID-19 infections”.