China health authority and WHO discuss cooperation for coronavirus origin investigation

FILE PHOTO: Chinese National Health Commission Minister Ma Xiaowei attends the State Council Information Office (SCIO) briefing on the white paper about China's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Beijing, China June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s National Health Commission head Ma Xiaowei discussed cooperation on coronavirus origin tracing with the World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom in a phone call on Wednesday.

A WHO team is currently in China to investigate the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released on the NHC website on Thursday, both men also exchanged views on the prevention and response assessment of infectious diseases.