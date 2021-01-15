China allows entry to WHO COVID-19 probe member after negative test

A general view shows the Huanan Wholesale Seafood Market, where the first cluster of cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) emerged, in Wuhan, Hubei province, , China, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Friday that it has arranged for the entry of one British expert from World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 probe team after re-testing negative for the disease.

Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian was speaking at a regular news briefing without clarifying when the expert will arrive.

Two members of a WHO-led team that arrived on Thursday in the city of Wuhan to investigate the origins of COVID-19 remained behind in Singapore after testing positive for coronavirus antibodies, the WHO said.