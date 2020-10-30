WHO experts talks to Chinese on COVID pandemic

FILE PHOTO: Women work in a laboratory of Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech, developing an experimental coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, during a government-organized media tour in Beijing, China, September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

GENEVA (Reuters) - A group of World Health Organization (WHO) experts held a virtual meeting with Chinese counterparts on Friday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The United States has accused the WHO of being too close to China in the first phase of the pandemic, when critics say Beijing was slow in sharing crucial information on the virus.

The WHO has repeatedly dismissed these accusations.