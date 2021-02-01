Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
WHO team having 'productive talks' in China about COVID's origins

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Security personnel stand guard as the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic visits the Wuhan Center for Disease Control and Prevention, in Wuhan, China February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

GENEVA (Reuters) - A World Health Organization team visiting China to explore the origins of the coronavirus is having productive talks with its Chinese counterparts, Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for COVID-19, said on Monday.

“They are having very productive discussions with Chinese counterparts, visiting different hospitals ... a very good visit” to a marketplace, she told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Emma Farge in Geneva and Michael Shields in Zurich; Writing by Nick Macfie; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

