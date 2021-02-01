WHO team in Wuhan to visit provincial CDC on Monday

Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team tasked with investigating the origins of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) visit Huanan seafood market in Wuhan, Hubei province, China January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

WUHAN, China (Reuters) - A World Health Organization-led team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic was due on Monday to visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Hubei province, the central Chinese region where the outbreak emerged in late 2019.

The group of independent experts left two weeks of quarantine on Thursday in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province, and is conducting two weeks of field work. So far, it has included visits to hospitals, markets, and an exhibition commemorating Wuhan’s battle with the outbreak.

The WHO, which has sought to manage expectations for the mission, has said that team members would be limited to visits organised by their Chinese hosts and would not have any contact with community members, because of health restrictions.

No full itinerary for the group’s field work has been announced, and journalists covering the tightly controlled visit have been kept at a distance from team members.