WHO says 'safest bet' for some families is to forgo Christmas gatherings

A woman walks through the Burlington Arcade adorned with Christmas decorations, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, November 23, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

GENEVA (Reuters) - The “safest bet” for some families will be not to have family gatherings this Christmas in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead for COVID-19, said on Monday.

“In some situations, the difficult decision not to have a family gathering is the safest bet,” she told a virtual briefing in Geneva.